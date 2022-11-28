National honors continue to pour in for Michigan after a dominating performance in the 45-23 victory over Ohio State on Saturday.

This time, the Football Writers Association of America has named the Wolverines the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week.

You can read the entire press release below:

DALLAS (FWAA) – The Michigan Wolverines beat arch-rival Ohio State on the road for the first time since 2000 in decisive fashion, 45-23. In outscoring the Buckeyes 28-3 in the second half and taking the Big Ten East Division title for a second consecutive season, Michigan (12-0) earned the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week honor for games of the weekend of Nov. 26, as selected by the Football Writers Association of America.

Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another to lead No. 3 Michigan to the win and keep their College Football Playoff and national title hopes alive. Big plays became Michigan’s primary weapon – it scored five touchdowns of 45 yards or more – as the Wolverines cranked out 530 total yards, 278 passing and 252 rushing.

With running back Blake Corum hampered by injury, the Wolverines’ ground game stalled in the first half with only 10 rushing yards. After halftime, though, they outrushed the Buckeyes 242-19 to control the game, led by Donovan Edwards' 216 yards and two touchdowns. McCarthy finished the day 12-of-24 passing for 263 yards and tied his career best with three passing touchdowns and carried the ball six times for 27 rushing yards and a touchdown. The win ended Michigan’s nine-game road losing streak in the series.

This is the fifth time for Michigan to earn this honor from the FWAA and its first since Nov 27, 2021, following last year’s home win over the Buckeyes. The other weekly honors came in 2011, ‘06 and ’03. All Division I FBS and FCS schools are eligible to be selected.

Michigan faces Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game at 8 p.m. ET Saturday on FOX. It’s the teams’ first meeting since 2017 and Michigan has a four-game win streak in the series dating back to 2010. The Wolverines seek their league-leading 44th Big Ten title.

This is the 21st season the FWAA has selected a national team of the week. Each honored team will receive a custom Cheez-It "care package" along with a hand-crafted game ball made in America by Dallas-based Big Game USA, the nation's leading manufacturer of custom footballs.