Michigan named finalist for 2022 international prospect Youssef Khayat

In fact, Juwan Howard and company are attempting to go the international route by adding another member to the 2022 recruiting class.

After the addition of Duke transfer Joey Baker, it appears the Wolverines aren't done trying to add to the program with one scholarship spot remaining.

"I would like to announce that I have narrowed down my recruitment to my final four schools," Khayat said in his Instagram post. "First I would like to thank my friends and family that have helped guide me through this process so far. I’d also especially like to thank the CSP Limoges staff and teammates for all they have done for me. I would not be in this position without them. I am looking forward to completing my recruitment and making my final decision soon."

Born in Lebanon, Khayat traveled to France in 2018 where the 6-foot-8 wing prospect was able to land a spot on the Limoges CSP U21 team as well as the Lebanese senior team.

According to Eurohoops, Khayat makes for an excellent two-way player at the next level.

"Let’s start with his athletic profile: Khayat is a 6’8 forward with a +2 wingspan. He possesses good fluidity and coordination which allow him to move well around the court and get to his spots. He’s not extremely vertical but he’s quick and explosive to get up. As a matter of fact, it’s not rare to see him dunk with authority when finishing. Offensively, Youssef can’t be considered a shot creator at this point. Instead, he scores the majority of his points by running hard in the open court and cutting with great intensity and timing. He displays constant motion off the ball and good reads when taking advantage of defensive mistakes. He also showcased an improved and refined finishing package in the paint, flashing a promising floater. Moreover, Khayat has tremendous defensive upside thanks to his motor, willingness to sit in a stance, lateral movements and instincts. He projects as someone who could potentially guard both forwards positions at the high major D-1 level and switch onto guards out on the perimeter. He’s not afraid of diving for loose balls and regularly makes winning plays."

