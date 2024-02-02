Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore is working quickly to fill out his staff and hasn't gone very far to name his new special teams coordinator.

U-M announced on Friday that J.B Brown has been hired to the position, he has been an analyst with the program working with special teams since 2021.

"Coach Brown has an outstanding mind for special teams and knows how we want to attack that phase of the game," Moore said in a statement. "He has been a key factor in our special teams success and he will help us continue to be a leader in this important aspect of the game. I am glad to keep J.B. his wife Jessica and their family here in Ann Arbor and part of the Michigan Football program."

Brown has a long-standing history with special teams, after spending two seasons as special teams coordinator for Texas Southern in 2020-2021.

Brown is a Texas native.

"I am excited for this opportunity and grateful to Coach Moore," Brown said in a statement. "Having been in meetings and at practice the last three seasons, I know how we want to run our special teams units and I will ensure we are an aggressive group capable of making plays that set up our offense and defense for success. I cannot wait to get working more actively with our players and to get to work for an outstanding set of spring practices."