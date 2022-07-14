Michigan Army National Guard tabs 120 U-M athletes for NIL partnership

The Michigan Army National Guard announced a unique NIL partnership with 120 student-athletes at the University of Michigan on Thursday, as the student-athletes will be used during an Army recruiting campaign.

Set up by the Valiant Management Group, the athletes will be in attendance for a kickoff campaign held in Grand Ledge on Friday.

“The Michigan Army National Guard steps up and serves Michigan communities every day,” Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “Joining the Guard is a great way to kickstart your career and embark on pathways to higher education, skills training and good paying jobs. I am grateful for the collaboration between these student-athletes and the Michigan National Guard to highlight the Guard’s excellent career options – a partnership made possible by the NIL legislation I signed in 2020. As a Spartan mom with two Wolverine daughters, today I am proud to join the UofM student-athletes on Team Michigan. Go Blue and go Guard!”

The event is set to take place at 10 a.m. on July 15 at 10600 W. Eaton Hwy., Grand Ledge. Names of the student-athletes who plan to be in attendance have not been released as of this writing.

LANSING, Mich. — 120 student-athletes from the University of Michigan (UofM) will partner with the Michigan Army National Guard (MIARNG) on a name, image and likeness (NIL) Army recruitment campaign arranged by Valiant Management Group. The kickoff event will occur at the Grand Ledge Armory at 10 a.m. on July 15, 2022 at 10600 W. Eaton Hwy., Grand Ledge.

The NIL Army recruitment campaign, part of an effort by the MIARNG to connect with young adults, will highlight the shared values that exist between the MIARNG and these campus and community leaders. A small subset of student-athletes selected by the MIARNG will be featured to leverage their voices and social media reach to share MIARNG messaging with their peer group of 17-24-year-olds.

Approximately 120 student-athletes will be in attendance. On arrival, the team will be welcomed by the Belmont Armory 126th Army Band, who will be playing the school fight song. Players will pause briefly for a photo op at the Memorial Wall and will hear remarks by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. Throughout the day, student-athletes will be able to view military equipment demonstrations, participate in helicopter simulator training and meet the citizen-soldiers of the MIARNG.

