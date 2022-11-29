Michigan has made a jump in the College Football Playoff ranking after its dominance over Ohio State on Saturday.

In the latest rankings released on Tuesday, the Wolverines have jumped up one spot to No. 2 in the rankings and will solidify a spot in the playoffs with a win over Purdue in the Big Ten Championship on Saturday.

If the playoffs were to begin this week, the Wolverines would be set to face No. 3 TCU in the semi-finals, a match-up that could hold if the top-four teams win this weekend.

Georgia retains the number one spot this week and USC slides into the top four.

The Buckeyes still have a chance to sneak into the playoff if the results go in the right direction. OSU currently sits at No. 5.