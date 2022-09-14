Despite the 2-0 start, the Michigan football program is not satisfied with where it is and are always looking for areas to improve. One of those areas in particular is the offensive line.

The Joe Moore Award-winning group returns many familiar faces but also bolstered its unit with the addition of Rimington Award finalist Olu Oluwatimi.

A lot of factors have gone into the slow start, injuries, and the first-team offense seeing halves of football due to blowout victories.

Senior offensive lineman Ryan Hayes can be included in the injury pile, with him getting his first taste of game action in Saturday's win over Hawaii.

For him, it's all a matter of time until the offensive line is back to its normal ways.

“I think we’ve done some good stuff so far," Hayes said. "Obviously, the first two games are always just—there’s always gonna be stuff to clean up. So we’re obviously not playing our best right now. We’re not playing our worst. So, I think every game, we’re going to take steps from where we want to be by the end of the season.”

Co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore is also singing a similar tune with his position group.

Regardless of how long a group has played together, it's going to take time to find the sweet spot after competing against themselves for so long.

Once that does happen, however, Moore believes his group is ready for the challenge.

"I think it's a process," Moore said. "We've gotta go through the same process every week and it's going to change. We're going to play better players, play better competition in Big Ten play and we know that. We're just excited for the challenge. I've seen the progress in practice, even saw more this week. I can see it in the game bit by bit.

"It takes time. The line we had last year wasn't what they were in week 12 to week 1. It takes some time for those guys to build that rhythm and chemistry. They're starting to do it so we see the process going and see the process rolling."