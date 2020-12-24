Michigan Notches Commitment From Colorado OL Connor Jones
Michigan has scored another win on the recruiting trail.
This time around, the Wolverines landed a commitment from three-star Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge offensive lineman Connor Jones.
“I’ve been kind of a fan of Michigan my whole life,” Jones said. “They are very strong in my degree plan (sports medicine). I think they are top four in the nation. Also, you can’t go wrong with The Big House.”
Jones picked Michigan over offers from Colorado State, Indiana, New Mexico, Northwestern, Oregon State, Virginia and West Virginia.
Jones took a self-guided tour of Michigan last weekend, which helped him make his decision. It was his first time in Ann Arbor.
Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner also played a key role in his verbal pledge. Warinner offered early and made him a priority.
“Overall, he’s a great coach,” Jones said. “He’s put a lot of guys in the league. That’s one thing that I’m going to take into consideration when making a decision. It definitely makes me super excited. The NFL is Plan A.”
Jones is the fifth commit in Michigan’s 2022 recruiting class, joining Rivals250 linebacker Tyler Martin, Rivals250 defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren, three-star defensive tackle Davonte Miles and three-star tight end Marlin Klein.
At 6-foot-7, 285 pounds, Jones is rated as a 5.5 three-star recruit.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook