Michigan has scored another win on the recruiting trail. This time around, the Wolverines landed a commitment from three-star Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge offensive lineman Connor Jones. “I’ve been kind of a fan of Michigan my whole life,” Jones said. “They are very strong in my degree plan (sports medicine). I think they are top four in the nation. Also, you can’t go wrong with The Big House.”

Colorado offensive lineman Connor Jones has committed to Michigan. (Rivals.com)

Jones picked Michigan over offers from Colorado State, Indiana, New Mexico, Northwestern, Oregon State, Virginia and West Virginia. Jones took a self-guided tour of Michigan last weekend, which helped him make his decision. It was his first time in Ann Arbor. Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner also played a key role in his verbal pledge. Warinner offered early and made him a priority.