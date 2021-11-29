Michigan OC Josh Gattis named Broyles Award finalist

The award is given to the nation's top assistant coach. The award announced its finalists via the Broyles Award Twitter account.

Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis could find himself being awarded some hardware this season. Gattis, along with four other assistant coaches from around the country, has been named as a Broyles Award finalist on Monday.

Gattis helped the Wolverines' offense reach new heights this season, as the program currently sits at 11-1 on the year with a chance to punch its ticket to the College Football Playoffs with a victory over Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday.

During Big Ten Media Days this year, U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh praised his offensive coordinator and discussed the trust that Gattis has with the other assistant coaches and players.

“Josh Gattis going into his third year as the offensive coordinator, and the thing I notice most about that room that the trust he has in the other coaches on the offensive side of the ball, the trust that we all have in Josh and the same kind of free-flowing dialogue,” Harbaugh said. “Looking at the tape, you’re scheming, you’re putting in ideas, but that same kind of energy, that same kind of trust is there.”

The winner of the Broyles Award will be announced on Dec. 7.