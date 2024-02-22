His immediate future when it comes to how he factors into the quarterback battle this season remains to be seen.

However, Michigan offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell is excited to see early enrollee freshman Jadyn Davis develop heading into spring ball.

In the limited time that Campbell has had to work with Davis, which included a handful of bowl practices after Davis enrolled, he has been impressed with what he's been able to show.

The one thing that sticks out the most is Davis' ability to receive coaching and quickly adapt.

"Jadyn is extremely coachable," Campbell said on In the Trenches. "I know before coach left, he commented on that. You tell him one thing, he takes it and you can apply it which is a huge asset to a football player. Can you teach it? Can they learn it? Can they apply it? I can teach it, he can learn it and he can apply it. I think that's a huge asset for him. He’s another very accurate quarterback. A guy that’s going to be able to be a good passer of the football. Has really clean footwork moving in and out of the pocket. He may not be as much of a run threat, as far as taking off and running a lot with the football, but he definitely can throw the ball with the best of them, as far as accuracy, knowledge."

His ability to adapt and perform was on full display in one moment that stuck out to Campbell during a bowl prep practice.

The U-M staff isn't wasting any time seeing what Davis can do during the early stages of his career as Campbell discussed a story of how impressive he was.

"I'll give you a quick story, we threw him in there in the fire in bowl prep, his first day on the job," Campbell said. "Alright, you've got a skelly rep, you're going in there, this is how you read the play. You're thinking a freshman quarterback, he's just going to throw to his first read. No, he progressed back to his second read, boom, ball on time and complete. It was pretty impressive. To see him be able to process information and be a great learner, I think he has a bright future."