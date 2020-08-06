 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Off To Hot Start With Big-Time 2023 QB Pop Watson
Michigan Off To Hot Start With Big-Time 2023 QB Pop Watson

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Pop Watson is starting to pick up steam on the recruiting.

The rising 2023 quarterback out of Springfield (Mass.) High is up to five offers and could be one of the top overall prospects in the country in his class.

“The recruiting process has been really good to me so far,” Watson said. ‘I haven’t been in contact with too many coaches lately. But it will pick up once the season starts. I’m hoping to visit a couple of schools and see what they are about.”

New England quarterback Pop Watson holds a Michigan offer.

Watson has scholarships in hand from Boston College, Michigan, Pitt, Tennessee and UMass.

Michigan jumped in the mix in May, and the Wolverines have his attention early on.

“Michigan is showing a lot of interest,” Watson said. “I feel like the love is there. They are showing me a lot of love. I talked to Jim Harbaugh. It just felt like a really good connection early on. I really like Michigan.”

