Pop Watson is starting to pick up steam on the recruiting.

The rising 2023 quarterback out of Springfield (Mass.) High is up to five offers and could be one of the top overall prospects in the country in his class.

“The recruiting process has been really good to me so far,” Watson said. ‘I haven’t been in contact with too many coaches lately. But it will pick up once the season starts. I’m hoping to visit a couple of schools and see what they are about.”