Michigan offensive lineman Andrew Gentry enters Transfer Portal

He took to social media to confirm his departure from the program on Monday.

Michigan offensive tackle Andrew Gentry has entered the Transfer Portal. At 6-foot-7 and 327 pounds, Gentry showed great promise as a tackle for the Wolverines.

He started two games for the Wolverines this season, with those starts coming at Illinois on Oct. 19 and against Michigan State a week later on Oct. 26.

The former high four-star recruit in the class of 2020 was a highly sought after recruit. Gentry was the 68th-ranked player in the 2020 class, and he was the eighth-best offensive tackle and the top-ranked player in the state of Colorado.

Gentry took two years off for a mission, and began his career with the Wolverines in 2022. He saw limited action along the offensive line in his time at Michigan, and he saw his season come to an end against the Spartans when he suffered an injury and was immediately taken to the locker room.

Gentry will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.