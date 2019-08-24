Cristian Driver may be a 2022 recruit, but he’s already a big name on the recruiting trail.

The fast-rising defensive back holds double digit offers early on. Right now, Driver is just taking it all in.

“I’m just trying to wait and see what path is there for me,” Driver said. “I think things will start opening up more, but I’m just focused on working. I do know that I want to visit Penn State, Oregon, Clemson and a few others.”