News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-24 18:00:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Offer Appealing For Top 2022 Texas DB Cristian Driver

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

Cristian Driver may be a 2022 recruit, but he’s already a big name on the recruiting trail.

The fast-rising defensive back holds double digit offers early on. Right now, Driver is just taking it all in.

“I’m just trying to wait and see what path is there for me,” Driver said. “I think things will start opening up more, but I’m just focused on working. I do know that I want to visit Penn State, Oregon, Clemson and a few others.”

Omo4d161rvyrlk3snpzh
Texas defensive back Cristian Driver holds a Michigan offer.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}