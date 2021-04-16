Christian Peterson should become a known commodity on the recruiting trail soon.

The rising 2024 safety from Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake has been learning a lot while playing under NFL quarterback Cam Newton on the 7v7 circuit this offseason and is starting to generate some buzz after picking up his first offer from Michigan.

“Recruiting is going good,” Peterson said. “Michigan was my first offer. I’ve had some contact with South Carolina. I know I want to visit Michigan and South Carolina and Texas A&M after the dead period.”