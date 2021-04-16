 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Offer Meaningful For Rising 2024 Georgia DB Christian Peterson
football

Michigan Offer Meaningful For Rising 2024 Georgia DB Christian Peterson

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Christian Peterson should become a known commodity on the recruiting trail soon.

The rising 2024 safety from Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake has been learning a lot while playing under NFL quarterback Cam Newton on the 7v7 circuit this offseason and is starting to generate some buzz after picking up his first offer from Michigan.

“Recruiting is going good,” Peterson said. “Michigan was my first offer. I’ve had some contact with South Carolina. I know I want to visit Michigan and South Carolina and Texas A&M after the dead period.”

As mentioned, Michigan was the first program to extend a scholarship to Peterson.

Michigan has been making it a priority to get in early on more prospects in the south, and the offer from the Wolverines was definitely meaningful to Peterson.

