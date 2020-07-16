Isaiah Marshall just finished middle school, but he’s already a staple on the recruiting scene.

The rising 2024 quarterback from Southfield (Mich.) AT&T was one of the youngest prospects at last weekend’s ESPN camp in Ohio and proved himself against the best in the Midwest.

“It was a pleasure to come out here and be invited to the camp,” Marshall said. ‘It’s special, and I’m thankful for it. I think I did really well. I completed all of my passes. I do feel like I competed well against the older guys.”