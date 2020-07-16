 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Offer Special For 2024 QB Isaiah Marshall
Michigan Offer Special For 2024 QB Isaiah Marshall

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Isaiah Marshall just finished middle school, but he’s already a staple on the recruiting scene.

The rising 2024 quarterback from Southfield (Mich.) AT&T was one of the youngest prospects at last weekend’s ESPN camp in Ohio and proved himself against the best in the Midwest.

“It was a pleasure to come out here and be invited to the camp,” Marshall said. ‘It’s special, and I’m thankful for it. I think I did really well. I completed all of my passes. I do feel like I competed well against the older guys.”

In-state quarterback Isaiah Marshall holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
Marshall holds early offers from Florida Atlantic, Kentucky, Maryland and Michigan.

The in-state phenom isn’t taking recruiting too seriously right now and is simply doing his best to keep a balance.

