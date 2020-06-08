News More News
Michigan Offer Special For Rising Florida LB David Vadala

EJ Holland
David Vadala just finished up his freshman season but is already starting to garner national attention on the recruiting trail.

The rising 2023 inside linebacker from Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage could very well be one of the best prospects in the country in his class when it’s all said and done.

Right now, however, Vadala is just excited about beginning his recruiting journey.

Florida linebacker David Vadala holds a Michigan offer.

“I would say that I’m handling it well,” Vadala said. “I have great coaches and great mentors who are leading me in the right direction. I’m just taking the process step-by-step."

Michigan became the first school to offer Vadala back in January.

PREMIUM CONTENT

    Members-only forums
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
    Breaking recruiting news
