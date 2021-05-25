Michigan Offer Special For Texas A&M DE Commit Anthony James
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Anthony James didn't take too long to make a decision.
The four-star 2023 defensive end out of Wylie (Texas) East committed to Texas A&M in February over offers from a slew of major programs.
“Really, it was a no brainer,” James said. “They’ve been there for me from the start. They always talk to me and my dad like family. When I went down there, I got to feel the energy and see how everybody loves Texas A&M. I felt like I wanted to be a part of it.”
But that doesn’t mean his recruitment is completely over with.
Michigan jumped in the mix for James a little more than a week ago and immediately piqued his interest. After all, James is originally from the state of Michigan and still has a ton of family in The Mitten.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news