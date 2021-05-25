Michigan Offer Special For Texas A&M DE Commit Anthony James

Anthony James didn't take too long to make a decision.

The four-star 2023 defensive end out of Wylie (Texas) East committed to Texas A&M in February over offers from a slew of major programs.

“Really, it was a no brainer,” James said. “They’ve been there for me from the start. They always talk to me and my dad like family. When I went down there, I got to feel the energy and see how everybody loves Texas A&M. I felt like I wanted to be a part of it.”