 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Offer Special For Texas A&M DE Commit Anthony James
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-25 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Offer Special For Texas A&M DE Commit Anthony James

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Anthony James didn't take too long to make a decision.

The four-star 2023 defensive end out of Wylie (Texas) East committed to Texas A&M in February over offers from a slew of major programs.

“Really, it was a no brainer,” James said. “They’ve been there for me from the start. They always talk to me and my dad like family. When I went down there, I got to feel the energy and see how everybody loves Texas A&M. I felt like I wanted to be a part of it.”

But that doesn’t mean his recruitment is completely over with.

Michigan jumped in the mix for James a little more than a week ago and immediately piqued his interest. After all, James is originally from the state of Michigan and still has a ton of family in The Mitten.

