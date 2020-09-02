Jordan Cannon isn’t getting as much hype as some of the other in-state prospects in the 2022 recruiting class.

But the Orchard Lakes (Mich.) St. Mary’s inside linebacker has four offers in hand and has a chance to see his stock boom once football gets underway in the state of Michigan.

“I’m just trying to take things slow,” Cannon said. “I’m trying to wait. I’m not trying to do anything too early. I want to visit the schools I have offers from, so I can see the facilities and everything. I want to visit Michigan, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Toledo and Northwestern.”