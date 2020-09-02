Michigan Offer Was 'Dream Come True' For 2022 In-State LB Jordan Cannon
Jordan Cannon isn’t getting as much hype as some of the other in-state prospects in the 2022 recruiting class.
But the Orchard Lakes (Mich.) St. Mary’s inside linebacker has four offers in hand and has a chance to see his stock boom once football gets underway in the state of Michigan.
“I’m just trying to take things slow,” Cannon said. “I’m trying to wait. I’m not trying to do anything too early. I want to visit the schools I have offers from, so I can see the facilities and everything. I want to visit Michigan, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Toledo and Northwestern.”
Michigan put an offer on the table for Cannon in April. And it’s safe to say the scholarship meant a lot to him.
“It was a dream come true,” Cannon said. “I’ve been wanting to go to Michigan and Michigan State since I was young. I looked up to those schools. The way it came was mind blowing. I got Michigan State then Michigan offered the next day. I was really lucky.”
