 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Offer Was 'Dream Come True' For 2022 In-State LB Jordan Cannon
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-02 17:08:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Offer Was 'Dream Come True' For 2022 In-State LB Jordan Cannon

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Jordan Cannon isn’t getting as much hype as some of the other in-state prospects in the 2022 recruiting class.

But the Orchard Lakes (Mich.) St. Mary’s inside linebacker has four offers in hand and has a chance to see his stock boom once football gets underway in the state of Michigan.

“I’m just trying to take things slow,” Cannon said. “I’m trying to wait. I’m not trying to do anything too early. I want to visit the schools I have offers from, so I can see the facilities and everything. I want to visit Michigan, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Toledo and Northwestern.”

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Michigan put an offer on the table for Cannon in April. And it’s safe to say the scholarship meant a lot to him.

“It was a dream come true,” Cannon said. “I’ve been wanting to go to Michigan and Michigan State since I was young. I looked up to those schools. The way it came was mind blowing. I got Michigan State then Michigan offered the next day. I was really lucky.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}