Michigan offers 2026 SF Jalen Montonati

Michigan has extended an offer in the 2026 class with forward Jalen Montonati reporting an offer from the Wolverines on Saturday.

The 6-foot-7, 165-pounder took to his social media accounts to make the news official.

This is the second offer Juwan Howard and staff have extended in the 2026 class, with the Wolverines also offering small forward AJ Dybantsa as well.

For highlights of Montonati, check out the video embedded below.

