Michigan offers big target wide receiver in the portal

Michigan has been active in the portal, looking for a bigger target on the outside in 2025.

At 6'4", Virgil has the size to be a top target at X receiver, with the ability to win 50/50 balls against defenders. The junior had 41 receptions for 816 yards and nine touchdowns last season, with 34 of his receptions going for first downs. Virgil only caught 50% of his targets last season, with five drops.

However, when you dig deeper, you see Virgil was targeted 31 times on deep throws or targets over 20 yards or more. He had nine receptions for for 436 yards and five touchdowns on those plays, so who knows what a more accurate quarterback would mean.

While Virgil is an outside receiver, he does most of his damage on post and slant routes across the middle of the field. Virgil caught 16 balls for 462 yards and six touchdowns on throws across the middle. He is not a big yards-after-catch threat, but he can find the sticks, make himself a target, and get first downs.

Michigan will compete with schools like Oklahoma and Florida for Virgil.