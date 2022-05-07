Michigan officially announces addition of transfer Jaelin Llewellyn

While no official quotes from the program were made available, the Wolverines announced the addition with a simple clip of Llewellyn on his visit.

Michigan men's basketball program took to its social media accounts on Friday night to make the addition of Princeton grad transfer guard Jaelin Llewellyn official.

Llewellyn averaged 15.7 points and 2.5 assists per game for the Tigers a season ago. Llewellyn's addition to the program adds some much-needed depth to the point guard position, and backcourt in general, as Frankie Collins elected to transfer last week.

The Wolverines return zero starters at the point guard and shooting guard positions. Dug McDaniel, an incoming freshman, was the lone point guard on the roster.

