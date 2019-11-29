Michigan-Ohio State Visitors Preview: Offensive Recruits
Michigan is set to host several big-time recruits for its game against rival Ohio State this weekend.
Here is a full breakdown of offensive recruits slated to be in attendance.
2020 Offered Targets
OL Myles Hinton, Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian
This might be Michigan’s last chance with Hinton. The five-star prospect has been committed to Stanford for a while and seems even more locked into his verbal pledge to the Cardinal following his recent unofficial visit. Michigan has hosted him for several visits this fall and his brother, Chris, is on the roster. The Wolverines have been taking a patient approach with Hinton, but it might be time to turn up the heat and reiterate everything that they’ve pitched to him throughout the cycle. Right now, it looks like Hinton is sticking with Stanford. Michigan needs some weekend magic to change that.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news