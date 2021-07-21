Michigan OL Commit Alessandro Lorenzetti Reflects On Decision
Michigan landed a string off commitments in June, including a hidden gem in three-star offensive lineman Alessandro Lorenzetti.
A native of Canada, Lorenzetti attended boarding school at Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffe last year but saw his entire junior season get cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With a lack of updated film, Lorenzetti mostly flew under the radar this offseason.
When the dead period was lifted in June, Lorenzetti attended camps across the country and impressed staffs with his performances. Soon after, Lorenzetti became one of the hottest recruits nationally.
But one school stood out from the rest — Michigan.
“Michigan just checked off my boxes,” Lorenzetti said. “I was looking for a school that I could see myself going to if I weren’t playing football. I felt like I had the offers I wanted. It was more about which school was going to set me up after football. The NFL isn’t guaranteed. Academically, Michigan is going to set me up better than any other school.
“From a football aspect, I love the coaches. After seeing it the first time, I knew Michigan was where I wanted to go. Going back for my official visit really solidified that. I just fell in love with Michigan.”
