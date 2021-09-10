Michigan OL Commit Connor Jones On Upcoming Visit, Enrolling Early, More

“Our offensive line and our running backs really stepped up,” Jones said. “We took control of the game and pulled ourselves out of some sticky situations. I’m proud of all of our boys. We put up a good fight. Our goal is to go undefeated. I want to have the best senior season ever. I don’t want to have any regrets when I get to Michigan.”

Jones committed to Michigan on Christmas Eve last year over offers from Colorado State, Indiana, Northwestern, Oregon State, Virginia, West Virginia and others.

Since then, Jones has remained completely solid and is one of the leaders of the class. Jones made his official visit to Michigan over the summer and is set to be back on campus with his future teammates this weekend when the Wolverines host Washington in a massive matchup.