Michigan has a pair of four-star commits in La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy quarterback JJ McCarthy and Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi , and both were featured on the list.

Rivals.com released its new national Top 250 recruiting rankings for the 2021 class on Tuesday afternoon.

McCarthy moved down three spots to No. 31 overall. McCarthy, who led his team to a state title appearance, is ranked No. 5 among pro-style quarterbacks.

McCarthy has been committed to Michigan since May and has been an active vocal recruiter for the Wolverines.

While McCarthy dropped a few spots, El-Hadi was one of the biggest risers in the new rankings release.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pounder jumped up a whopping 105 spots to No. 49 overall in the country, ranking ahead of offensive linemen like Ohio State commit Donovan Jackson and top Michigan target Rocco Spindler.