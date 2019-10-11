The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Colorado over the weekend and caught up with Michigan offenisve line commit Reece Atteberry. Atteberry spoke about his verbal pledge to the Wolverines, relationship with the staff and much more. Read the Q&A below: Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Colorado offensive lineman Reece Atteberry is committed to Colorado.

EJ: Obviously, you didn’t have the outcome you wanted against Grandview. But how is your senior season going overall? RA: We’re extremely young for the first time in a while. But damn, our team showed some fight. It was a tough game. This is easily our biggest rivalry — just like Michigan and Ohio State. For us to come out and fight like this, is great. The season has been going well. We’re fighting every game. EJ: You made a commitment to Michigan this summer. How much has shutting down your recruitment helped you with focusing on football? RA: It’s definitely helped. I was blessed to be voted by my teammates as a captain, which is a big honor. I can take a deep breath and help these young guys along. We’ve got a young offensive line with three sophomores. It helps a ton because I can help my guys. I love my guys.

EJ: On the recruiting side, what made you pull the trigger and commit to Michigan? RA: I just love the atmosphere. I even noticed it more after I committed. I watch every game here at the designated Colorado spot. How many different teams have a designated spot to watch a game? That’s really awesome. Just the atmosphere and everything like that made it a great fit. EJ: What’s your relationship like with Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner? RA: It’s great. I talk to him once or twice a week. He’s a great guy. Between me, (Zak) Zinter and Jeff (Persi) out in California, we talk a ton. We all have an awesome relationship with Coach Warinner and together as an offensive line group. EJ: What about Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh? RA: He’s one of the most personable and greatest head coaches to ever coach this game. I love him. He’s a big part of why I committed to Michigan. I just love everything about him. EJ: What have they told you about where they see you fitting along the offensive line? RA: I’ve understood since Day 1 that I’m being recruiting as an offensive lineman not a tackle or a center or a guard. We’re not too sure. Coach Warinner is notorious for cross training. That’s great for if you get the blessing to get to the NFL. He hasn’t talked too much about it. I’m willing to go in anywhere they need me.