A number of Michigan commits made their way to Ann Arbor over the weekend, including offensive tackle Tristan Bounds.

The four-star prospect arrived on Friday night and spent all day Saturday building up a rapport with his fellow 2021 pledges. The get-together served as a terrific way for everyone to bond before officially arriving on campus.

“It was awesome,” Bounds said. “That’s the first time I’ve ever met any of those guys in person. It was great to hang out with those guys. I think our group bonded really well. There was a lot of talk amongst the guys about ‘how is this the first time we’re meeting each other?” It feels like a strong bond has already been created. I’m excited about how the commits are coming together as well as some of the recruits that were there.”