Michigan OL Commit Tristan Bounds Talks Visit, Class Bond
A number of Michigan commits made their way to Ann Arbor over the weekend, including offensive tackle Tristan Bounds.
The four-star prospect arrived on Friday night and spent all day Saturday building up a rapport with his fellow 2021 pledges. The get-together served as a terrific way for everyone to bond before officially arriving on campus.
“It was awesome,” Bounds said. “That’s the first time I’ve ever met any of those guys in person. It was great to hang out with those guys. I think our group bonded really well. There was a lot of talk amongst the guys about ‘how is this the first time we’re meeting each other?” It feels like a strong bond has already been created. I’m excited about how the commits are coming together as well as some of the recruits that were there.”
All the commits met up at a local field on Saturday morning to toss around the football and just hang out. While Bounds impressed everyone with his massive frame, he was less than stellar when attempting to make downfield throws.
The next time he’s in Ann Arbor, he’ll leave the passing to Rivals100 quarterback commit JJ McCarthy.
“Theoretically, I should be able to throw far,” Bounds said with a laugh. “I’m working with QB coach JJ McCarthy. But the good thing is I was recruited to protect the quarterback not be the quarterback. Hopefully, it won’t be too much of an issue.”
