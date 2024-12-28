Michigan OL Greg Crippen to return for fifth season

Michigan senior offensive lineman Greg Crippen announced on Saturday afternoon that he will be returning to school for a fifth year with the Michigan Wolverines Football team. Crippen redshirted during his second year with the program in 2022, so he is eligible to return for a fifth season.

"Thank you to my coaches, family, loved ones, and God for their support and guidance throughout my journey at The University of Michigan," Crippen wrote in a statement he released on X. " With one year of eligibility remaining, I've decided I will be coming back to Michigan for my final year and help bring home another National Championship."

"Being a Michigan man is about loyalty, brotherhood, and excellence. I'm committed to this team, to this University, and to leaving everything on the field every single day. Let's get to work!"

The former four-star and 139th-ranked recruit in the 2021 class has played in 26 games throughout his Michigan career. He earned his first-career start earlier this season at Washington, and he hasn't missed a start since.

Crippen will be the expected starter at center when the 2025 season rolls around.