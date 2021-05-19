Michigan OL Pledge Connor Jones On Commitment Status, Sherrone Moore

EJ: Before we dive into recruiting, tell me a little bit about how your offseason has been going.

CJ: It’s been going well. I’ve really taken the past couple of months to get the strength back in my hand and my form. I went through lifting with my team in the mornings through the whole month of April. I also came out to Six Zero (training center ran by former NFL player Matt McChesney) four or five times a week.