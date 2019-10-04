Jeffrey Persi knew Michigan was the right fit. The four-star 2020 offensive lineman out of San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra gave the Wolverines a verbal pledge in the summer over offers from Auburn, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, UCLA, USC and others. For Persi, the decision was easy an easy one as he fell in love with the Michigan program. “I just loved everything about it, honestly,” Persi said. “I love the location, the facilities, the coaches, the great football team and the great tradition. Honestly, everything about it felt like home to me. “I just love the atmosphere. The coaches have always been cool. All the commits talk. It’s a great place.”

California offensive lineman Jeffrey Persi is committed to Michigan.

The early signing period is just a few months away, and college coaches are hard at work trying to create some late movement with high-end prospects. Schools out West have contacted Persi about staying closer to home. However, he remains fully locked in with Michigan. “I’m solid right now,” Persi said. “I still have some coaches that are talking to me, but I’m pretty solid right now. It’s nothing crazy, but I’ve had USC and UCLA hit me up. It’s nothing consistent. They are being respectful about it.”