Michigan OL Pledge Jeffrey Persi On Commitment Status, Relationships, More
Jeffrey Persi knew Michigan was the right fit.
The four-star 2020 offensive lineman out of San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra gave the Wolverines a verbal pledge in the summer over offers from Auburn, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, UCLA, USC and others.
For Persi, the decision was easy an easy one as he fell in love with the Michigan program.
“I just loved everything about it, honestly,” Persi said. “I love the location, the facilities, the coaches, the great football team and the great tradition. Honestly, everything about it felt like home to me.
“I just love the atmosphere. The coaches have always been cool. All the commits talk. It’s a great place.”
The early signing period is just a few months away, and college coaches are hard at work trying to create some late movement with high-end prospects.
Schools out West have contacted Persi about staying closer to home. However, he remains fully locked in with Michigan.
“I’m solid right now,” Persi said. “I still have some coaches that are talking to me, but I’m pretty solid right now. It’s nothing crazy, but I’ve had USC and UCLA hit me up. It’s nothing consistent. They are being respectful about it.”
A big reason Persi is so solid with the Wolverines is offensive line coach Ed Warinner. The two have built a great relationship, and Persi admires his ability to develop offensive linemen.
One of the more intriguing prospects in Michigan’s 2020 recruiting class, Persi is a towering tackle with limitless potential. Think of him as a ball of clay ready to be molded.
“Coach Warinner definitely has a good track record of development” Persi said. “I love what he does with the offensive line. I’m really looking forward to getting in that program and seeing how he can develop me. He’s a great coach, and we have a great relationship.”
Persi is unsure when he’ll be back in Ann Arbor for a visit, but he is keeping close tabs on how the Wolverines are performing on the field.
“They are working hard,” Persi said. “They just have to play how they play. They are a great team. They have great coaching.”
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook