Michigan OL Raheem Anderson announces intent to enter Transfer Portal

Michigan offensive lineman Raheem Anderson is expected to enter the Transfer Portal, Maize and Blue Review learned on Wednesday afternoon. The graduate student graduated in three years and played the 2024 season as a graduate student.

"I'd like to thank the University of Michigan for the best 4 years of my life and experiences that I can never forget. ..." Anderson wrote in a post on social media. "Having graduated from the University of Michigan in May of 2024, three years after my enrollment, and completing my redshirt junior season, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal with one year left of eligibility."

Anderson was a four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class, and he was Rivals' 116th-ranked player in the class. He was rated as the No. 2 center in the nation and the seventh-ranked player in the state of Michigan.

The Michigan native saw minimal action on the offensive line in his four seasons in Ann Arbor, but he earned offensive scout team player of the week five times during his time as a Wolverine.

Anderson will now seek out a new school, where he will play out his final season of eligibility.