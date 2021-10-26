Michigan OL Ryan Hayes: Run Game 'Inspires' Effort In Offensive Trenches

Haskins and Corum have combined to form the nation's fifth-ranked rushing attack through seven games, averaging 253.3 yards per game. Redshirt sophomore offensive tackle says that production has helped lift the offensive line.

The Michigan Wolverines have built their offensive identity through a strong running game and physical presence up front, headlined by backs Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum and an upstart group of linemen upfront.

“It inspires us," Hayes said on Monday. "We’re going to block as hard as we can, but sometimes we might miss something here and there. They’re going to make us right, and sometimes we’ll make them right. It works out well for us.”

An example of how the symbiotic relationship has developed between the backs and line was a run in the win over Northwestern where Haskins appeared to be stopped but kept his legs churning and the linemen pushed the pile forward to keep his momentum going.

“I was blocking on the other side of the play and turned around and saw everyone kind of stopped," Hayes said. "We all looked at each other, went over there and started pushing the pile. He just kept going. It was pretty cool to see.”

The line's relationship is also strong with redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara, who has played a part in leading the offensive attack this season.

“Our relationship is great with Cade," Hayes said. "He believes in us, we believe in him. So it’s worked out well this season for us."

McNamara treated his offensive line to a steak dinner for their efforts, which was hard to pass up for the guys in the trenches.

“We’ve been hanging out all summer," Hayes said. "He took us out to dinner the other week, so that was nice. He’s been great for us and great in building chemistry throughout the whole team.

“It was his idea. He told us about a week ago. We were all excited and weren’t going to say no to that.”