News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-15 12:58:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan On Mind Of 2021 Rivals100 CB Jaylin Davies

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

While Sept. 1 is behind us, college coaches are continuing to initiate contact with some of their top 2021 prospects.

Four-star Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei cornerback Jaylin Davies has seen his inbox blow up over the last month as several schools are recruiting him hard.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

California cornerback Jaylin Davies holds a Michigan offer.
California cornerback Jaylin Davies holds a Michigan offer.

“Right now, recruiting is going really well,” Davies said. “I’ve been hearing from a lot of coaches. They’ve been contacting me a lot. Really, I’m just trying to keep an open mind to everyone right now.”

The Rivals100 recruit has offers in hand from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC and several other major programs.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}