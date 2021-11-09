Michigan on the rise in season's second College Football Playoff rankings

Only one Big Ten team remains inside the top five in the College Football Playoff rankings released this evening. Ohio State slid up one spot to #4, but Michigan isn't far behind. The Wolverines moved up one spot this week and are now ranked #6. Both team's movement was primarily due to Michigan State's loss to Purdue; the Spartans have fallen from #3 to #7 in this week's rankings.

As with last week, Michigan is ranked highest in the College Football Playoff rankings; they check in at #9 in the AP Top 25 and #8 in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll.