{{ timeAgo('2021-11-09 21:03:27 -0600') }} football

Michigan on the rise in season's second College Football Playoff rankings

Adam Schnepp • TheMaizeAndBlueReview
Senior Editor

Only one Big Ten team remains inside the top five in the College Football Playoff rankings released this evening. Ohio State slid up one spot to #4, but Michigan isn't far behind. The Wolverines moved up one spot this week and are now ranked #6. Both team's movement was primarily due to Michigan State's loss to Purdue; the Spartans have fallen from #3 to #7 in this week's rankings.

As with last week, Michigan is ranked highest in the College Football Playoff rankings; they check in at #9 in the AP Top 25 and #8 in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll.

---

