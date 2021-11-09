Michigan on the rise in season's second College Football Playoff rankings
Only one Big Ten team remains inside the top five in the College Football Playoff rankings released this evening. Ohio State slid up one spot to #4, but Michigan isn't far behind. The Wolverines moved up one spot this week and are now ranked #6. Both team's movement was primarily due to Michigan State's loss to Purdue; the Spartans have fallen from #3 to #7 in this week's rankings.
As with last week, Michigan is ranked highest in the College Football Playoff rankings; they check in at #9 in the AP Top 25 and #8 in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll.
---
Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!
Discuss this article on our premium message boards
Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @AESchnepp, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @TannerWutang, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby
Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!
Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!