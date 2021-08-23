Michigan On Top For Rivals250 In-State WR Semaj Morgan
The Michigan high school football season is right around the corner.
Expectations are especially high for West Bloomfield (Mich.) High as the Lakers are looking to repeat as state champions.
While West Bloomfield lost head coach Ron Bellamy and star running back Donovan Edwards, the program still has plenty of talent, including 2023 Rivals250 wide receiver Semaj Morgan, who is primed for a big junior season.
“Practice has been going straight for me,” Morgan said. “Running and all that is regular for me because I work out all the time. But I think we’re going to have a great time again. We’re going to repeat. Nobody can mess with us.”
Morgan had a breakout summer on the camp circuit, earning several FBS offers, including one from Michigan. The Wolverines offered Morgan on the spot after he impressed at their second on-campus camp.
Morgan returned to Ann Arbor last month for the BBQ at The Big House event and was blown away by the visit.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news