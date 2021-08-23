Michigan On Top For Rivals250 In-State WR Semaj Morgan

“Practice has been going straight for me,” Morgan said. “Running and all that is regular for me because I work out all the time. But I think we’re going to have a great time again. We’re going to repeat. Nobody can mess with us.”

Morgan had a breakout summer on the camp circuit, earning several FBS offers, including one from Michigan. The Wolverines offered Morgan on the spot after he impressed at their second on-campus camp.

Morgan returned to Ann Arbor last month for the BBQ at The Big House event and was blown away by the visit.