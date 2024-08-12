The first AP Poll of the 2024 college football season was released on Monday afternoon, and the Wolverines came in ranked No. 9.

Coming off the national championship season, Michigan and its younger players have to earn their way back to the top of college football after losing key players such as J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum and Mike Sainristil.

Michigan ended the 2023 season unanimously ranked No. 1 in the nation following its 34-13 defeat of Washington in the national championship game.

But the Wolverines lose 10 starters on offense and key pieces on defense, while other top-ranked teams return more talent.

Sherrone Moore will also take over as a first-year head coach for the Wolverines, and while he aced his ultimate job interview toward the end of the 2023 season during Jim Harbaugh's suspension, Moore will have to find his own groove as the permanent head man of the reigning national champions.