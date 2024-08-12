PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Michigan opens 2024 season ranked No. 9 in AP Poll

Brock Heilig • Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
@brockheilig

The first AP Poll of the 2024 college football season was released on Monday afternoon, and the Wolverines came in ranked No. 9.

Coming off the national championship season, Michigan and its younger players have to earn their way back to the top of college football after losing key players such as J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum and Mike Sainristil.

Michigan ended the 2023 season unanimously ranked No. 1 in the nation following its 34-13 defeat of Washington in the national championship game.

But the Wolverines lose 10 starters on offense and key pieces on defense, while other top-ranked teams return more talent.

Sherrone Moore will also take over as a first-year head coach for the Wolverines, and while he aced his ultimate job interview toward the end of the 2023 season during Jim Harbaugh's suspension, Moore will have to find his own groove as the permanent head man of the reigning national champions.

