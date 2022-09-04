The eighth-ranked Michigan Wolverines spent the first full Saturday of the college football season taking care of its first opponent of the year, Colorado State. The Wolverines undoubtedly have one of the easiest non-conference schedules in all of college football, and the expected dominance was on full display on Saturday afternoon at Michigan Stadium.

The Wolverines pounded the Rams, 51-7, easily covering the 30.5-point spread. A balanced rushing attack along with a handful of dynamic plays helped Michigan to the easy victory.

Michigan's early season dominance is scheduled to recur next Saturday as the team welcomes the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to Ann Arbor. However, the Rainbow Warriors are among the worst teams in the FBS.

Through two games, the Rainbow Warriors have been outscored 112-27, and have been incredibly outmatched against two opponents that are nowhere near Michigan's level talent wise.

With all the information gathered throughout the first games of each team's season, odds makers at Circa Sports have Michigan as an astounding 46-point favorite over Hawaii.

Despite the ridiculously large favorites the Wolverines will be on Saturday night, the 46-point favorite seemingly wasn't enough. After the line opened at 46 points, it quickly jumped up to 50.

