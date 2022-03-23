Michigan optimistic DeVante' Jones will play against Villanova

Things appear to be trending in the right direction when it comes to the availability of Michigan point guard DeVante' Jones as the Wolverines prepare to face Villanova in the Sweet Sixteen on Thursday.

Jones, who missed the first game of the tournament due to being in concussion protocol as well as the second half against Tennessee, was practicing with the program in San Antonio on Wednesday.

According to U-M head coach Juwan Howard, there appears to be some cautious optimism that Jones will be able to play.

"He practiced today and yesterday, so right now he's looking good," Howard told reporters on Wednesday. "He's improved a lot with his health. We will know more tomorrow morning as far as how he feels when it comes to recovery as he wakes up. But I keep my fingers crossed, and we're praying that he will be available for tomorrow."

For Jones, all he ever wanted to do as a player was participate in the NCAA Tournament. In a cruel twist of fate, an inadvertent elbow to the nose almost derailed those dreams. Fortunately, though, the Wolverines have been able to keep up its winning ways without Jones in the lineup.

It doesn't still help the sting.

"At first it was a little bit emotional for me, but then I got myself together and just seeing how the team was playing so well, doing so great and getting victories," Jones said. "That's the main thing for me. Obviously, I want to play here in March Madness, but the time I was just so happy for my teammates being able to win through that type of adversity."

While Jones won't speak on his current ailments, he felt it was necessary to exit the Tennessee game because he wasn't playing at full capacity. He hopes those fortunes will change against Villanova.

"I can't say too much," Jones said regarding his injuries. "I just wasn't feeling my 100 percent self, and I didn't want to be selfish to the team because I knew we had a guard like Frankie Collins who come in and get the job done, and that's what he did."

