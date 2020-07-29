 Michigan Wolverines Or Notre Dame Fighting Irish? Inside The Recruiting Battle For Rivals100 OL Rocco Spindler
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-29 12:28:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Or Notre Dame? Inside The Battle For Rivals100 OL Rocco Spindler

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Clarkston (Mich.) High offensive lineman Rocco Spindler will announce his college commitment on Aug. 8.

Spindler, who is ranked as the nation’s No. 3 offensive guard and No. 56 overall prospect, has a top five of LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State, but most experts agree that this is a true Michigan-Notre Dame battle.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Rivals100 offensive lineman Rocco Spindler holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
Rivals100 offensive lineman Rocco Spindler holds a Michigan offer. (Rivals)

In this article, local and national recruiting experts give their take on where the four-star prospect may be leaning just 10 days from his decision.

Get their thoughts below.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}