Michigan-Oregon game time, TV information announced for early November tilt

The game time and television information for Michigan's Nov. 2 game against Oregon have been announced. Sherrone Moore's Wolverines will host Dan Lanning's Ducks at 3:30 p.m. at the Big House. The game will air live on CBS.
It's clear Michigan's season is being derailed by injuries and a lack of serviceable quarterback play. The Wolverines are currently 4-3 and will have a tough battle this weekend against the Michigan State Spartans.
Oregon, on the other hand, recently notched one of the biggest wins in program history, knocking off No. 2 Ohio State in a top-3 matchup at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are currently ranked as the best team in college football, and barring an upset loss to Illinois this weekend, they will remain the No. 1 team in the nation when they take on Michigan in Ann Arbor.
All-time, Michigan is 3-2 against Oregon, with four of the five matchups coming inside Michigan Stadium. However, all three of Michigan's wins are from 1973 and earlier (1960, 1948).
Oregon has won each of the last two meetings. The Ducks won a 31-27 nail-biter in Eugene in 2003, and they beat the brakes off Michigan's 2007 team the week after the meltdown versus Appalachian State.
