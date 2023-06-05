Michigan basketball received some bad news on the transfer portal front on Monday, as the hits keep coming for the reeling program.

Sources have confirmed to Maize & Blue Review that Tennessee transfer Olivier Nkamhoua has eliminated Michigan from contention and is now down to Baylor and West Virginia.

This is a hit for the program as it was long considered that the Wolverines would be the team to bear. Things quickly changed after Nkamhoua removed his name from the NBA Draft and took visits to other programs.

He is coming off a weekend visit to Ann Arbor.

Stick with M&BR for more on this developing story.