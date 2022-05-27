Michigan outlasts Illinois, advances to second round of Big Ten Tournament

In a game that started just before midnight ET, fifth-seeded Michigan knocked off fourth-seeded Illinois, 7-5, in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament.

The late start didn’t affect the high-powered Michigan offense. Clark Elliott and Joe Stewart started off the game with back-to-back home runs to give the Wolverines a 2-0 lead less than five minutes into the game.

Connor O’Halloran made it through the first three Illinois batters with ease in the bottom of the first inning, but faltered in the second.

Illinois got on the board with a one-out RBI single, but an unassisted double play from Riley Bertram ended the inning one batter later.

Michigan quickly made up the run in the top of the third inning. Stewart continued his hot night at the plate with a leadoff double. Matt Frey then singled, bringing Stewart home and the Wolverines quickly regained the two-run lead.

Illinois struck back, however, and tied the game once again after back-to-back doubles. Jimmy Obertop put Michigan back on top in the top of the fifth inning, with Michigan's third solo home run of the game and the Wolverines quickly found the lead again.

The Illini re-tied the game once again in the bottom of the sixth inning, but Michigan strung together three runs in the last two innings to close out Illinois.

The game officially ended at 2:16 a.m. CT, but the length of the day didn't seem to get to the Wolverines.