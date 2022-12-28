Kim Barnes Arico secured her 500th career victory on Wednesday night in Lincoln as Michigan defeated Nebraska, 76-59. More importantly, Michigan improved to 12-1 on the season and 2-0 in Big Ten play.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CMUcgcm9hZCBkdWI8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvR29CbHVlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jR29CbHVlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vY3g2ejFI UmExYSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2N4NnoxSFJhMWE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgTWljaGlnYW4gV29tZW7igJlzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEB1bWljaHdiYmFs bCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91bWljaHdiYmFsbC9z dGF0dXMvMTYwODI3OTI3MjM2Nzc1NTI2ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAyOSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

It was an electric start for Michigan as the Wolverines jumped all over the Cornhuskers in the game's opening minutes. Nebraska couldn't solve Michigan's stifling defense, and the Wolverines held the 10-3 Cornhuskers to just five first-quarter points on their home floor.

Emily Kiser led the way in the first quarter as the 6-foot-3 forward scored seven points on 3-4 shooting and three rebounds. Maddie Nolan added five points of her own, and Michigan found itself with a 19-5 lead through 10 minutes.

It wasn't as dominant of an effort from the Wolverines for the remaining 30 minutes, however.

Nebraska, which is led by head coach Amy Williams, who was seeking her 300th career win, continued to fight despite the slow start. The Cornhuskers outscored Michigan 21-16 in the second quarter, and Michigan led by nine at halftime.

Leigha Brown, the former Cornhusker, did everything in her power to keep her former team at bay. Nebraska cut the lead to as few as six points on two different occasions, but Brown was unstoppable in the second half as she led Michigan to the victory.

Like most other games, Brown and Kiser led the way in scoring with 20 and 18 points, respectively. Nolan also had a very strong outing with 16 points on 5-8 shooting, including 4-6 from 3-point range.

Laila Phelia also finished in double figures with 12 points on 4-10 shooting. The sophomore was celebrating her 20th birthday, and Barnes Arico said after the game that Phelia was a little under the weather, but the sophomore powered through and played a critical role in helping Michigan to the win.

The Wolverines now sit at 12-1 on the season, and they improve to 2-0 in the Big Ten. The unquestioned biggest test of the season now awaits as Michigan is scheduled to travel to Columbus to take on the third-ranked Buckeyes on Saturday.

Ohio State is 13-0 so far this season, and senior guard Taylor Mikesell has been incredible to start the season.