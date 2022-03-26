Michigan outlasts South Dakota, advances to first-ever Elite Eight

The Michigan women's basketball team snuck by the South Dakota Coyotes on Saturday night in a thrilling 52-49 victory.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TVElMTCBEQU5DSU5HLjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0JsdWU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNHb0JsdWU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8wRUhw YkhvaTg0Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vMEVIcGJIb2k4NDwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBXb21lbuKAmXMgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQHVtaWNod2Ji YWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3VtaWNod2JiYWxs L3N0YXR1cy8xNTA3ODgzNjQ3NzYzOTg4NDg0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk1hcmNoIDI3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Neither team led by more than six points the entire game, culminating in a nail-biting finish. The Wolverines held the Coyotes scoreless for nearly five minutes down the stretch, a huge factor in the win.

Michigan got off to a slow start. South Dakota clearly had a plan to double team Naz Hillmon and force Michigan to settle for 3-pointers. And the gameplan was executed perfectly in the first quarter. The Coyotes held the Wolverines to just nine points in the first quarter.

Michigan was unable to gather any momentum on either end of the floor in the second quarter and trailed by two at halftime.

The third quarter remained close, but the Wolverines managed to lead by one with just one quarter remaining. Michigan established a four-point lead early in the fourth quarter, but South Dakota would not go away easily.

Hannah Sjerven willed the Coyotes within striking distance in the fourth quarter, but the fifth-year senior fouled out of the game with 2:20 remaining. Clutch free throws from senior Leigha Brown put the game on ice as the Wolverines advanced to their first Elite Eight in program history.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GZWVsaW5nIEVMSVRFLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29CbHVlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29CbHVlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTWFyY2hNYWRuZXNzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTWFyY2hNYWRuZXNzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vVEp2M3g5dkV5RyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RKdjN4OXZF eUc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gV29tZW7igJlzIEJhc2tldGJh bGwgKEB1bWljaHdiYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS91bWljaHdiYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTUwNzg4NDQ4NTkwNzUyMTUzNj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAyNywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Despite the slow start, Hillmon led the team in scoring with 17 points. She also added 10 rebounds, marking her 51st career double-double. Freshman Laila Phelia shot 5-7 from the floor and added 14 points in the victory. Brown also added 10 points off the bench.