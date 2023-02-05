When Michigan fell behind 10-0 in the early going to Michigan State at the Breslin Center on Sunday afternoon, things did not seem to be headed in the right direction. Laila Phelia, the team's leading scorer, didn't make the trip to East Lansing due to a leg injury, and sophomore Greta Kampschroeder didn't travel, either.

However, Michigan was able to fight through adversity and come away with an impressive 77-67 win over Michigan State in East Lansing.

Michigan State's lead grew to as many as 12 points in the first quarter, but the Wolverines proved why they're one of the Big Ten's better teams. Without Phelia, Maddie Nolan stepped up in a huge way in the first quarter. The senior scored eight points on two 3-pointers and two free throws.

If it hadn't been for Nolan's impressive showing, Michigan would have found itself in a pretty sizable hole going into the second quarter. However, the Wolverines cut the 12-point deficit in half and went into the second quarter down, 21-15.

From then on out, Leigha Brown began to assert her dominance over the Spartan defense. The senior matched Nolan's eight first-quarter points with eight of her own in the second quarter, but the Michigan State offense was still humming.

The Wolverines trailed by seven heading into the second half, and the comeback appeared to be a tall task without Phelia or Kampschroeder.

The third quarter proved to be the turning point for Michigan, as Brown and Emily Kiser combined for 17 points, and the duo outscored the Spartans on their own in the third quarter. Michigan erased the seven-point halftime deficit and clung onto a one-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

Maddie Nolan hadn't scored since early in the second quarter, but the senior guard came to life again in the fourth, drilling two massive 3-pointers. Her shooting, along with Brown's scrappy efforts helped Michigan to an 11-point lead early in the fourth quarter.

Nolan finished the game with a career-high 22 points on 5-8 from beyond the arc and 7-8 from the free throw line.

Brown was clutch at the charity stripe down the stretch, and her incredible performance was enough to give Michigan the victory.

The fifth-year senior finished with 29 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in the thrilling victory. She shot 12-13 from the free throw line, and she came just two points shy of matching her career-high at Michigan.

Michigan will now enjoy an extended break. There is no weekday game for Kim Barnes Arico's squad, which might give Phelia and others a chance to heal up before the Wolverines host Nebraska on Sunday, Feb. 12.