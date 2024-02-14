The University of Michigan is taking a significant step forward when it comes to the expansion of NIL procedures inside the university by announcing a deal with a prominent NIL firm.

On Wednesday, the U-M athletic department announced that it has agreed to a partnership with Learfield and Altius Sports Partners.

Part of the deal includes an in-house executive general manager provided by Altius and a senior manager of business development supplied by Learfield.

The Executive GM will work in Ann Arbor with a direct line to Athletic Director Warde Manuel.

"I am pleased to announce this unique and strategic investment through a new agreement with Altius Sports Partners and the growth of our Learfield relationships," U-M athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. "The dedicated roles through ASP and Learfield provide a crucial step forward in supporting and empowering our student-athletes while combining three powerful brands aligned to capitalize on the dynamic opportunities within the realm of NIL."

According to the release, Altius' general manager role includes the following:

"The position, with support from ASP's team of industry thought leaders, will provide dedicated and specialized expertise for U-M student-athletes, coaches and administration, collectives, including strategic guidance, educational programming, and support with partnerships and activations."

In a media roundtable, Altius CEO Case Schwab made it clear their role is to enhance Michigan's existing structure.

"We’re going to be business partners with all the collectives that support Michigan," Schwab said. "Our job is to maximize opportunities for all student-athletes at the University of Michigan. We will be a resource for them. If our EGM isn’t having weekly, if not daily, conversations with the collectives, we aren’t doing our job."

U-M will be the first program in the country to have an executive-level position in the program.

As for U-M's increased partnership with Learfield:

"Michigan and Learfield are adding an Allied+ senior manager of business development to help drive incremental sponsor participation and unlock new NIL partner opportunities."

Learfield EVP Solly Fulp believes showcasing what current student-athletes are doing in the NIL marketplace is essential to prospective student-athletes.

Warde Manuel said when it comes to criticism of Michigan's NIL approach, send it his way.

"We will be as aggressive as we can be within the rules. These partnerships are here to enhance what is available to our student athletes. The timing is right because we have been working on this for months. This is the right strategy to benefit our student-athletes. If there is a criticism, I’ll take it. I want to make sure we move in a way that is beneficial for our student-athletes in the short and long term. We have been active in promoting opportunities."

Manuel made it clear he supports the NIL efforts at Michigan.

"I want people to support our collectives, I want people to support Michigan Athletics. NIL, to me, is additive to all the things we value at the University of Michigan."