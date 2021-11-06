Michigan-Penn State kickoff time confirmed
Michigan's contest against Penn State in Happy Valley will have a different atmosphere compared to the last two trips the Wolverines have taken there. A program spokesman for the Wolverines has confirmed that the Wolverines and Nittany Lions will be a noon kickoff on ABC.
The PSU football program is hoping to bring its own special flair to next Saturday's kickoff with the athletic department announcing a 'helmet stripe' game.
The Nittany Lions snapped its three-game losing streak on Saturday with a 31-14 victory over Maryland on Saturday.
