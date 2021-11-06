 TheMaizeAndBlueReview - Michigan-Penn State kickoff time confirmed
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-06 23:01:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan-Penn State kickoff time confirmed

Josh Henschke • TheMaizeAndBlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.

Michigan's contest against Penn State in Happy Valley will have a different atmosphere compared to the last two trips the Wolverines have taken there. A program spokesman for the Wolverines has confirmed that the Wolverines and Nittany Lions will be a noon kickoff on ABC.

The PSU football program is hoping to bring its own special flair to next Saturday's kickoff with the athletic department announcing a 'helmet stripe' game.



The Nittany Lions snapped its three-game losing streak on Saturday with a 31-14 victory over Maryland on Saturday.

