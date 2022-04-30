Michigan PG Frankie Collins enters transfer portal

Collins took to his social media accounts to make the news official.

Michigan has suffered a transfer portal casualty one day before the May 1 deadline as point guard Frankie Collins has announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

Embed content not available

Playing in 31 games for the Wolverines in largely a backup role this season, Collins averaged 2.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

The Wolverines recently picked up a commitment from Princeton graduate transfer combo guard Jaelyn Llewellyn.

