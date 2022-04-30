Michigan PG Frankie Collins enters transfer portal
Michigan has suffered a transfer portal casualty one day before the May 1 deadline as point guard Frankie Collins has announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal.
Collins took to his social media accounts to make the news official.
Playing in 31 games for the Wolverines in largely a backup role this season, Collins averaged 2.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
The Wolverines recently picked up a commitment from Princeton graduate transfer combo guard Jaelyn Llewellyn.
Stick with The Maize and Blue Review for more on this developing story.
---
Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!
Discuss this article on our premium message boards
Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @TrevorMcCue
Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!
Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!