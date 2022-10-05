Michigan picked by coaches to finish fifth in Big Ten
On Wednesday afternoon, the Big Ten coaches and media released their Preseason All-Big Ten team, along with their preseason rankings. Michigan appeared fifth in the coaches' version of the rankings, while being left out of the media's version.
Led by Leigha Brown, who was named to the Preseason All-Big Ten team by both the coaches and media, Michigan's biggest conundrum entering the season will be replacing former first-team All-American Naz Hillmon. Hillmon led the team in points, rebounds, steals and field goals last year, as she carried the Wolverines to the Elite Eight.
Now, Hillmon is a member of the WNBA's Atlanta Dream, and Kim Barnes Arico is tasked with replacing the star.
Luckily for Barnes Arico, she won't have to look too far. Michigan returns its four leading scorers behind Hillmon, and adds a former McDonald's All-American in Greta Kampschroeder, too.
Michigan also adds two ESPN 100 commits in 6-foot guard Kate Clarke and 6-foot-1 forward Alyssa Crockett.
Last season, Michigan finished tied for third in the Big Ten thanks to a perfect 9-0 mark at Crisler Center. Unfortunately for the Wolverines, they finished just 4-4 away from home, and came up half a game shy of the league-leading Ohio State Buckeyes and Iowa Hawkeyes.
Michigan's Feb. 3 matchup with Illinois was postponed due to weather and never rescheduled, which gave the Wolverines only 17 Big Ten games.
Michigan will look to prove doubters wrong this season, and its quest for a Big Ten championship will begin on Dec. 4 when it hosts Northwestern. Big Ten play will then pick up again on Dec. 28 on the road against Nebraska.
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @RivalsLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram