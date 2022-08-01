Michigan picks up second OL commitment for 2023 class in Evan Link

Talks of whether Michigan would be able to earn a commitment immediately following the BBQ at the Big House halted Monday once 2023 three-star offensive tackle Evan Link announced his decision.

Link, out of Gonzaga College in Washington D.C., chose the Wolverines over Stanford and Penn State after making an unexpected and unannounced visit to Ann Arbor last weekend. Maize & Blue Review got word that Link was on campus after the event and hours later, the pledge arrived.

"I can not express how grateful I am to each and every coach that made the effort to get to know me and my family throughout the process," Link said on Twitter. "It has been an amazing process but in the end I have to make a decision. Therefore, I am very excited to announce that I decided to commit to the University of Michigan! Go Blue!"

Michigan needed a major addition to the offensive line within the 2023 class and was able to land one of its top targets at the position. Link's incredible rise on the board was a result of multiple misses this summer that included Logan Howland, Charles Jagusah, Kadyn Proctor, and Cayden Green.

Link now joins four-star interior lineman Amir Herring as the two budding members of Sherrone Moore's group, who's still on the hunt for more pieces as evident from his number of offers being extended throughout the months of June and July.

At 6-foot-6 and close to 300 pounds, Link is the No. 3 overall senior residing in Washington D.C. and listed in the top 50 among all tackles in the country per Rivals.com.

Link also becomes the fourth three-star recruit to join Michigan's 2023 recruiting class alongside Aymeric Koumba, Deakon Tonielli, and Brooks Bahr. The Wolverines have jumped to No. 35 in the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings for 2023 thanks to Link and are position No. 8 in the Big Ten.